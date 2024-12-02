A closer look at this critical period of a kitten's life

You would be amazed to know that almost everything inside your kitten’s body develops at the same time. Apart from their brain, and their tastebuds, their bone structure is also changing, forming the locomotor system which helps your kitten move. Their nervous system is becoming more efficient, improving and refining the messages between brain and body – and that’s when they will stop walking funnily and start being more agile.

As they gain in mobility, their territory extends and so does their curiosity. They’re now constantly learning about their environment and the people around them. This window of learning peaks at about 8-9 weeks of age, the perfect time to start training so they can develop into a well-behaved adult cat and to do some safeguarding in your home to keep them safe!

To achieve all of this in the best condition, your kitten needs the right fuel. Nutritional deficiencies at this crucial stage can lead to lifelong health issues such as poor vision or even blindness. That’s why it’s so important to feed them the right food for this specific brain development phase of their life.