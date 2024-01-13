BABYCAT MILK
Powder food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Milk replacer feed for kittens from birth to weaning (0-2 months)
Suitable for first age kittens from birth to weaning, ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is specially formulated to feed kittens in case of insufficiency or poor quality of the mother’s milk. Its formulation is as close as possible to the mother’s milk. The Babycat Milk formula is easy to reconstitute, dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer. ROYAL CANIN® Babycat Milk is enriched with DHA – an essential Omega-3 fatty acid that is naturally present in maternal milk and plays a role in supporting your kitten’s brain development. It is recommended that you refer to the on-pack feeding guide to make sure your kitten gets the appropriate volume for optimal support.
Milk replacer for kittens Formulated with key nutrients found in mother's milk
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
Microbiome support
Immune system health
Brain development with DHA
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health. This formula is particularly suitable for the kitten’s immature digestive system to promote growth and healthy digestion with adapted content of lactose and without starch.
NURSING KIT INCLUDED
Immune system health
Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system.
EASY TO RECONSTITUTE
The BABYCAT MILK formula dissolves instantly, creating a totally homogeneous milk replacer (see user guide).
Brain development with DHA
Formulated with DHA an omega-3 fatty acid to support the kitten’s brain development.
PRODUCT DESTINATION
0-2 months - From birth to weaning
INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE
Instructions for use / Box content / Thorough cleaning / Milk preparation / Bottled water with a low-mineral content must be used. / Feeding of the milk / Align the right opening size with the kitten nose to adapt the flow. / Gently stimulate the perineum with a soft, moist and lukewarm cloth (as an imitation of the mother’s behaviour), to encourage the kitten’s urination and defecation. / Do not use teats with cracks or other damage. Once teeth appear (at about 3 or 4 weeks old), they can damage the teats. At this stage, stop using the bottle and pour the milk into a clean bowl. / Feed the milk within one hour of preparation at room temperature. Use the sachet content within one month of opening.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
Daily feeding recommendation / AGE IN WEEKS / 24H / ml / Weaning: use milk to help transition to kitten food /
Commitment claim
