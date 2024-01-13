DIGESTIVE CARE

4H- CLAIM 5: THE CARE PROGRAM

URINARY CARE PROGRAM: 1. Try ROYAL CANIN® URINARY CARE wet food as the perfect complement to this dry formula. 2. To support healthy drinking habits, make sure your cat has fresh and clean water available, away from food bowls and litter boxes. 3. To support healthy urinary habits, make sure you provide one more litter box than the number of cats you have. Offer the right kind of litter and clean each litter on a regular basis, as cats are very sensitive to odours. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your cat's health, please contact your veterinarian.