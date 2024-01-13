ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your long-haired, indoor cat in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair helps to stimulate intestinal transit and eliminate ingested hair. This is highly beneficial for long-haired cats as they are more susceptible to the formation of hairballs. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair also contains highly digestible proteins to help not only reduce the quantity of stools, but also the odour too. EPA and DHA (Omega-3 fatty acids) are included in ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair to support healthy skin and a shiny coat. Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat’s lifestyle, appearance, and age: · Indoor 27 · Indoor Appetite Control · Indoor 7+