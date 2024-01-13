Indoor Long Hair

Dry food for Cat

Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for adult long-haired cats (from 1 to 7 years old) living indoors.

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your long-haired, indoor cat in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair helps to stimulate intestinal transit and eliminate ingested hair. This is highly beneficial for long-haired cats as they are more susceptible to the formation of hairballs. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair also contains highly digestible proteins to help not only reduce the quantity of stools, but also the odour too. EPA and DHA (Omega-3 fatty acids) are included in ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair to support healthy skin and a shiny coat. Variations of ROYAL CANIN® Indoor dry food are also available, depending on your cat’s lifestyle, appearance, and age: ·       Indoor 27 ·       Indoor Appetite Control ·       Indoor 7+

BENEFITS

Hairball reduction

Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.

Stool odour reduction

A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Long Hair contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Skin & coat health

Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.

Urinary health

Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

