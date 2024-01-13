Growth is an essential stage in your kitten's life - it's a time of big changes, significant discoveries and new encounters. During this period, it's important to make sure your kitten gets the right kind of nutrients to support healthy growth and development.The second age growth stage is a key period for your kitten because its immune system still developing at a gradual pace. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten food helps to support your kitten's natural defences during this time, thanks particularly to a patented complex of antioxidants, including the highly beneficial vitamin E.ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is suitable for kittens up to 12 months old and has an enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to the inclusion of L.I.P - a protein selected due its 90% digestibility rate.To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten is also available as wet food in delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.