Kitten Loaf

When kittens start the weaning process and begin moving away from mother's milk, they each share a particular nutritional profile that they are instinctively drawn to when it comes to eating solid food.In order to feed your kitten a suitable diet, it's vital that it likes what it eats - otherwise the essential nutrients contained within the diet will simply go to waste. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive Loaf is formulated to match the optimal nutritional profile instinctively preferred by kittens. Feeding your kitten a palatable diet that takes taste, scent and texture into account will lead to long-term, instinctive acceptance of the nutritious food that you provide. In the second kitten growth stage (4-12 months), the bone structure of your kitten will continue to strengthen even further. Your kitten's energy requirements are still very high - despite being lower compared to the demands of the first phase of growth. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive in Jelly provides all the essential nutrients needed to sustain high energy requirements and support bone strengthening as well as good overall health maintenance. During the second growth stage, your kitten's immune system will not be fully developed yet. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive helps strengthen the natural body defences of the kitten with a complex of antioxidants such as vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive Loaf is specifically designed for easy chewing, and it's also suitable to feed to mother cats. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Instinctive is also available as wet food in delicious gravy or a succulent jelly.