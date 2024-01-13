As your kitten begins to grow and explore its surroundings with a new-found sense of curiosity, this period of new discoveries at 6 to 12 months old means that your kitten's immune system will need extra support - particularly if it has been sterilised. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised is designed with your kitten's needs in mind at this crucial time in its development. With nutrients included to help support your kitten's natural defences after being spayed or neutered, you can help maintain its health throughout its second age life stage. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised food contains a special combination of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and a patented complex of antioxidants - all designed to keep your kitten healthy as it grows into a strong adult cat. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.