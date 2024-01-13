Kitten Sterilised
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old).
Sizes available
400g
800g
2kg
3.5kg
As your kitten begins to grow and explore its surroundings with a new-found sense of curiosity, this period of new discoveries at 6 to 12 months old means that your kitten's immune system will need extra support - particularly if it has been sterilised. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised is designed with your kitten's needs in mind at this crucial time in its development. With nutrients included to help support your kitten's natural defences after being spayed or neutered, you can help maintain its health throughout its second age life stage. ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised food contains a special combination of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and a patented complex of antioxidants - all designed to keep your kitten healthy as it grows into a strong adult cat. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten Sterilised is also available as wet food in either a delicious gravy or succulent jelly. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in the kitten’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten Sterilised helps support the 2nd age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Growth & weight control
This formula contains a moderate level of fat to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein, calcium, and phosphorus for a healthy growth.
Digestive health
Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of a cat’s urinary system.
|Kitten's age
|6 - 9 months
|10 - 12 months
|Kitten's weight
|2,4 - 4,5 kg
|2,9 - 5 kg
|Dry food
|70 - 100 g
|68 - 100 g
|Mix food (we t+ dry) Royal Canin Kitten Sterilised
|45 - 70 g + 1 pouch
|40 - 70 g + 1 pouch