MAINE COON Kitten
Dry food for Cat
Complete feed for cats - Specially for Maine Coon kittens (up to 15 months old)
Sizes available
2kg
ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten food is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your kitten in mind. By introducing a nutritious diet from its early days, you're helping to support its long term health as it grows into adulthood. Although your kitten's digestive system is developing, it still remains immature. That's why your kitten requires a diet of high quality protein to support and maintain healthy digestion. ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten contains a highly digestible protein known as Low Indigestible Protein (or L.I.P), as well as prebiotics which help to support your kitten's intestinal flora. As your Maine Coon kitten grows, its natural defences continue to develop; the complex of antioxidants (such as vitamin E) in ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten food helps in supporting your kitten's natural defences as they develop. To cater to each cat's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Maine Coon Kitten is also available as wet food in delicious gravy. If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your cat gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
L.I.P. DIGESTIVE SCIENCE INNOVATION
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. DIGESTIVE HEALTH A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
SPECIAL LARGE JAW
This specially designed cube-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to the large jaw of the Maine Coon kitten. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
HEALTHY LONG GROWTH PERIOD
Growth for the Maine Coon kitten is exceptionally long, laying down the framework for the breed’s unique large stature. HEALTHY LONG GROWTH PERIOD With adapted energy and protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins (including vitamin D) and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy bone and joint development for balanced growth.
THE YOUNG GIANT
Long, large and rectangular body Tufted ears Square muzzle
EXCLUSIVE FORMULA - CALCIUM & PHOSPHORUS
|Kitten's age
|3->4 months
|5->7 months
|8->11 months
|12->15 months
|Kitten's weight
|1.5-3.6 kg
|2.6-4.8 kg
|3.4-6.3 kg
|4.2-7.6 kg
|Dry food
|69-100 g
|77-109 g
|77-93 g
|64-80 g
|Mix food (wet + dry)
|1/2 can Mother & Babycat + 45-76 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 56-87 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 56-72 g
|1 pouch Kitten + 43-59 g