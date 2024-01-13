Persian Kitten
Dry food for Cat
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for Persian kittens (up to 12 months old).
Sizes available
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Persian kittens have typical breed characteristics that need to be taken into account when you choose its food. Your Persian kitten's wellbeing and growth deserves special attention, especially while its immune system is still developing.ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is formulated with the specific needs of your Persian kitten in mind. By giving them food with the very best nutritional support, you're giving them the healthiest start in life.It's been noted by breeders that your Persian kitten's digestive system will develop gradually and remain immature for a while. That's why ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is formulated with highly digestible protein that's of the highest quality. It also contains an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to help support a good balance in the intestinal flora.The type of kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Persian Kitten is designed with your Persian kitten's jaw and head shape in mind; its small, rectangular shape and soft texture makes it easy for it to successfully pick it up and chew. What's more, this specially formulated food includes a patented complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, that help to support your kitten's natural defences.
Exclusive formula
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
Special brachycephalic jaw
This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.
Healthy growth & long hair
During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. Healthy growth & long hair With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
Miniature splendour
Long and thick coat Open sweet expression Cobby body
Immune system support
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Immune system support A patented complex* of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences. *France, patent No EP1146870.
Digestive performance
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. Digestive performance A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
L.I.P. science innovation
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.
|Kitten's age
|2 to 3 months
|4 to 6 months
|7 to 9 months
|10 to 12 months
|Weight
|0.8 kg - 2.1 kg
|1.8 kg - 3.9 kg
|2.4 kg - 5 kg
|2.9 kg - 5 kg
|Daily quantities (kibbles)
|40 - 69 g
|55 - 77 g
|53 - 66 g
|44 - 58 g
|Daily quantities (kibbles and pouch)
|16 - 45 g
|34 - 56 g
|32 - 45 g
|23 - 37 g