Complete feed for cats - For adult cats in a changing environment
2kg
4kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Calming support / Hairball complex / Skin barrier / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Calm is specifically formulated to help support cats during periods of adaptation. This formula contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help relieve and manage stress-related behaviour in cats. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. To support optimal skin health, ROYAL CANIN® Calm is formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier role. This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.
5B. HAIRBALL COMPLEX
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
5C. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5D. S/O INDEX LOGO
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
5A. CALMING SUPPORT
Contains hydrolysed milk protein and L-tryptophan to help manage cats prone to behaviour changes in unusual environments and situations.
2C. Stressful situations can make the cat prone to urinary sensitivities and alter litter box usage.
2A. Cats can have difficulties to cope with new environments and situations. This can negatively influence their well-being.
2B. Overgrooming and constant licking may cause hairball formation, hair loss and skin damage.
4C. Soluble and insoluble fibres, including psyllium.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4B. Appeasing nutrients: hydrolysed milk protein, L-tryptophan.
4D. Controlled levels of magnesium, calcium and phosphorus.
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|41
|3/8
|34
|3/8
|28
|2/8
|2.5
|48
|4/8
|40
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|37
|3/8
|3.5
|62
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4
|68
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|4.5
|74
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|5
|79
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|5.5
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|6.5
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|7.5
|106
|1 + 1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8
|111
|1 + 1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|8.5
|116
|1 + 2/8
|97
|1
|77
|6/8
|9
|120
|1 + 2/8
|101
|1
|80
|7/8
|9.5
|125
|1 + 2/8
|104
|1 + 1/8
|83
|7/8
|10
|130
|1 + 3/8
|108
|1 + 1/8
|87
|7/8