Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities
Benefits: Plaque control / Brushing effect / Hairball complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in cats. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of dental plaque. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specially designed to create a brushing effect. The shape and size of the kibble allows your cat to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate the brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.
A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
4B. Specific kibble size and texture for brushing effect.
4D. Soluble and insoluble fibres, including psyllium.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
4C. Calcium binders to help slow down plaque mineralisation.
2B. Regular dental care can help prevent painful oral conditions and overall health negative consequences.
2C. Cats have a tendency to have a small urinary volume, which can lead to urinary tract sensitivities.
2A. Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to gingivitis and bad breath.
|Cat's Weight (Kg)
|Body Condition
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|41
|4/8
|34
|3/8
|27
|3/8
|2.5
|48
|5/8
|40
|4/8
|32
|3/8
|3
|55
|6/8
|46
|5/8
|36
|4/8
|3.5
|61
|6/8
|51
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|4
|67
|7/8
|56
|6/8
|45
|5/8
|4.5
|73
|7/8
|61
|6/8
|49
|5/8
|5
|78
|1
|65
|6/8
|52
|5/8
|5.5
|84
|1
|70
|7/8
|56
|6/8
|6
|89
|1 + 1/8
|75
|7/8
|60
|6/8
|6.5
|95
|1 + 2/8
|79
|1
|63
|6/8
|7
|100
|1 + 2/8
|83
|1
|66
|7/8
|7.5
|105
|1 + 3/8
|87
|1
|70
|7/8
|8
|110
|1 + 3/8
|91
|1 + 1/8
|73
|7/8
|8.5
|114
|1 + 4/8
|95
|1 + 2/8
|76
|1
|9
|119
|1 + 4/8
|99
|1 + 2/8
|79
|1
|9.5
|124
|1 + 5/8
|103
|1 + 2/8
|83
|1
|10
|128
|1 + 5/8
|107
|1 + 3/8
|86
|1 + 1/8