Benefits: Plaque control / Brushing effect / Hairball complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in cats. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of dental plaque. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specially designed to create a brushing effect. The shape and size of the kibble allows your cat to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate the brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.