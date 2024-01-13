DENTAL

DENTAL

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for cats - For adult cats with dental sensitivities

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Benefits: Plaque control / Brushing effect / Hairball complex / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specifically formulated to help support and manage oral hygiene in cats. This formula is clinically proven to effectively reduce the formation and build-up of dental plaque.  The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Dental is specially designed to create a brushing effect. The shape and size of the kibble allows your cat to get good grasp with their teeth, penetrating the food to activate the brushing effect and ultimately reducing the accumulation of plaque and tartar. This formula also helps to control the formation of hairballs by helping to eliminate ingested hair through your cat’s stools. This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. Please consult with your veterinarian to determine the best diet for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

BENEFITS

5A. PLAQUE CONTROL

Clinically proven to efficiently reduce plaque build-up.

5B. BRUSHING EFFECT

The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the food. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar build-up.

5C. HAIRBALL COMPLEX

A specific blend of fibres, including psyllium, helps control hairball formation by eliminating ingested hair through the stools.

BRAND TEXT VETERINARY

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

FORMULA FEATURES 4B

4B. Specific kibble size and texture for brushing effect.

FORMULA FEATURES 4D

4D. Soluble and insoluble fibres, including psyllium.

FORMULA FEATURES TEXT

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

FORMULA FEATURES 4C

4C. Calcium binders to help slow down plaque mineralisation.

SENSITIVITIES 2B

2B. Regular dental care can help prevent painful oral conditions and overall health negative consequences.

SENSITIVITIES 2C

2C. Cats have a tendency to have a small urinary volume, which can lead to urinary tract sensitivities.

SENSITIVITIES 2A

2A. Plaque and tartar formation is a continuous process which can lead to gingivitis and bad breath.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

