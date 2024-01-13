GASTROINTESTINAL

Benefits: Digestive Support / High Energy / Microbiome Support S/O index   ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhea, maldigestion or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities.  A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.  A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.  Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.  This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment.   As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.  Mixed feeding possibilities:  To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food in our thin slices in gravy texture.* Mixed feeding provides your cat with a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite. Wet food offers a rich aroma and its moisture content helps to keep your pet hydrated, while dry food delivers nutrition in small serving sizes to avoid overloading the gastrointestinal tract.  *Subject to product availability

A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.

A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.

Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.

2C. A lack of appetite can increase the risk of unhealthy weight loss.

4D. High Palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.

Easyopen Zipsystem Freshpack Protective atmosphere Packaged under a protective atmosphere to preserve freshness and nutritional quality for longer. LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PRODUCT TRY OUR PERSONALISED DAILY FEEDING CALCULATOR

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

