GASTROINTESTINAL
Dry food for Cat
Complete dietetic feed for cats
400g
2kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Digestive Support / High Energy / Microbiome Support S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hairball is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of acute and chronic diarrhea, maldigestion or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion. A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load. Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome. This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal is also available as wet food in our thin slices in gravy texture.* Mixed feeding provides your cat with a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite. Wet food offers a rich aroma and its moisture content helps to keep your pet hydrated, while dry food delivers nutrition in small serving sizes to avoid overloading the gastrointestinal tract. *Subject to product availability
5A. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres to support a healthy digestion and transit.
5B. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
5C. MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Formula with selected prebiotics to support a healthy gut and intestinal microbiome.
2C. A lack of appetite can increase the risk of unhealthy weight loss.
4D. High Palatability to satisfy decreased appetites.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
FORMULA FEATURES BENEFITS HOW TO FEED YOUR CAT?
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
HOW TO FEED YOUR CAT? DRY ONLY MIX: DRY+WET CAT WEIGHT kg WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT OR BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER g Metabolisable energy: Kcal/kg
|CAT’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|37
|3/8
|31
|2/8
|25
|2/8
|2,5
|44
|3/8
|36
|3/8
|29
|2/8
|3
|50
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|3,5
|55
|4/8
|46
|3/8
|37
|3/8
|4
|61
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|41
|3/8
|4,5
|66
|5/8
|55
|4/8
|44
|3/8
|5
|71
|5/8
|60
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|5,5
|76
|6/8
|64
|5/8
|51
|4/8
|6
|81
|6/8
|68
|5/8
|54
|4/8
|6,5
|86
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|57
|4/8
|7
|91
|7/8
|76
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7,5
|95
|7/8
|79
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|8
|100
|1
|83
|6/8
|66
|5/8
|8,5
|104
|1
|87
|7/8
|69
|5/8
|9
|108
|1
|90
|7/8
|72
|5/8
|9,5
|113
|1 + 1/8
|94
|7/8
|75
|6/8
|10
|117
|1 + 1/8
|97
|7/8
|78
|6/8