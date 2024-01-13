GASTROINTESTINAL FIBRE RESPONSE

GASTROINTESTINAL FIBRE RESPONSE

Dry food for Cat

Complete feed for adult cats

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

Benefits: Easy transit / Adequate energy / Digestive support / S/O index ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is specifically formulated to help support your cat’s digestive health in cases of chronic constipation or similar gastrointestinal sensitivities. To help manage the effects of constipation, this diet is specifically formulated with high levels of psyllium. This diet is formulated to provide adequate energy levels to help your cat to maintain a healthy body weight. This highly digestible formula is enriched with a balance of fibres and prebiotics to help support healthy digestion and transit. This diet is also formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Fibre Response is also available as wet food with a chunks in gravy texture.* *Subject to product availability

2C. Some cats need an adapted fibre content to maintain a healthy transit.

4B. Highly digestible ingredients.

4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:

4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.

5C. DIGESTIVE SUPPORT

A highly digestible formula, including prebiotics, to support a healthy digestion.

5B. ADEQUATE ENERGY

Adequate energy levels to maintain a healthy bodyweight.

5A. EASY TRANSIT

Specific formulation (including high levels of psyllium) to help maintain healthy transit.

In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.

