Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes belong to one of the oldest Arctic herding breeds. They are powerful, solidly built dogs with a deep chest and strong, muscular body. Their broad head features triangular ears, pricked when they are attentive.

Alaskan Malamutes are herding dogs that have not been bred for speed, but for strength and staying power. They like to share their affection with the whole family, without attaching themselves to one particular person.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)