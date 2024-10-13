American Foxhound
This medium-sized breed of foxhound is America’s favourite dog. American Foxhounds are fairly independent, but a breeze to train.
About the American Foxhound
These unbeatable hunting dogs, which generally work in packs, are outdoor animals.
George Washington was a promoter of American Foxhounds. By importing various hounds from Britain around the end of the 18th century, as well as French hounds raised by the Marquis de Lafayette, he laid the foundations for the future breed.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United States
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Confident / Resilient / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Loving / Confident / Resilient / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Like & share this page