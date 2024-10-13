Ariegeois are hard-working dogs with plenty of intelligence and resilience, making them excellent hunting dogs. They have a cheerful, sociable character, underlined by unwavering loyalty.

With the physical characteristics of a scenthound, Ariegeois are famous for their skills and obedience, either alone or in a pack, and their agility on difficult terrain.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)