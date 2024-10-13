Australian Kelpie

Australian Kelpies are lithe, active dogs of great quality with the muscle tone and suppleness to work all day. They must be free from any implication of weediness.

Specialised in mustering large cattle herds, Kelpies are thorough and passionate when it comes to work, which explains their legendary reputation among Australians. The black coat is the most widespread, but there is actually a large range of colours to be found.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)