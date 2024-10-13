Austrian Black and Tan Hound
About the Austrian Black and Tan Hound
Austrian Black and Tan Hounds are endowed with a fine nose, giving tongue for hare in particular with great confidence. These dogs are elegant movers that are able to cover a huge amount of ground.
Austrian Black and Tan Hounds are regarded as the true descendant of the Celtic Hound, although, as with all breeds of remote origins, there is no evidence for the breed until the mid-19th century. That’s because controlled breeding did not commence until then. Nowadays, these are solidly built medium-sized dogs with elongated, supple bodies.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Even-tempered / Calm / Hard-working
Key facts
Patient with children and other animals
Needs a lot of exercise
