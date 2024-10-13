Basenji

Basenjis don’t bark, but instead emit a very distinctive type of yodel.
Basenji black and white

About the Basenji

Basenjis are lightly built and fine-boned dogs with long legs, always well balanced, lively and intelligent.

Although relatively independent and aloof with strangers, the Basenji is known to be affectionate with their family. These remarkably clean dogs are active and graceful in motion, where they exhibit long, smooth strides.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Congo
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Intelligent / Independent / Loving / Alert / Reserved

Key facts

Needs a lot of exercise
Needs a lot of training
Requires minimal grooming

Like & share this page