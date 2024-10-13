Basset Bleu de Gascogne

The breed was reborn at the end of the 19th century, under the instigation of some huntsmen from the West. Since then its evolution has been constant as much in the plan of necessary morphology improvement as in the preservation of the qualities of the dog “from the south” (du midi).

These active, agile and lively scenthounds are industrious hunters with a sonorous voice that work very well in a pack. They are affectionate and cheerful companions that need to play energetically.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)