Basset Fauve de Bretagne
The Basset Fauve de Bretagne is a compact little dog. Lively and fast, it combines remarkable energy with outstanding hardiness.
About the Basset Fauve de Bretagne
As well as passionate hunters, members of this breed make outstanding human companions, prized for their sociability, affection and balance.
They find it easy to adapt to any game and any terrain. On the hunt, they are brave, wily and obstinate, which is a very good recipe for efficiency.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 11-14 years
Resilient / Lively / Sociable / Loving / Adaptable / Determined
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
