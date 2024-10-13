Beauce Sheep Dogs are big, solidly built, powerful and muscular, but not at all lardy. The body, which is characterised by medium proportions, from the point of the shoulder to the tip of the buttocks, must be slightly longer than the height to the withers.

Nowadays, the breed is the most popular of the French sheepdogs, both at home and abroad. These dogs are fearless and frank. Their expression is candid, never mean, timid or worried. They should be well behaved and bold.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)