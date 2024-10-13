Billies are large hounds native to Haut-Poitou in west central France. Their ancestors – large, white dogs – were frequent tenants of the royal kennels in the reign of Louis XIV.

Billies are most at home on the trail of hares and wild boars, which is where you will see the best of them. Consequently, the breed’s most important qualities are connected with their hunting aptitudes.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)