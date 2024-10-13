Russian Black Terrier

Russian Black Terriers are powerful dogs of above-average size, with solid bones and muscles. This active – even extremely energetic – breed is hardy, well balanced but lively, with an inclination toward strong defence.

This breed thrives on human contact and is very gentle when playing with children. They respond well to early training and are well suited to agility activities and dog sports.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)