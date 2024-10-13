Russian Black Terrier
Bred for work, strong willed and particularly distrustful of strangers, Russian Black Terrier are able to adapt to different climates.
About the Russian Black Terrier
Russian Black Terriers are powerful dogs of above-average size, with solid bones and muscles. This active – even extremely energetic – breed is hardy, well balanced but lively, with an inclination toward strong defence.
This breed thrives on human contact and is very gentle when playing with children. They respond well to early training and are well suited to agility activities and dog sports.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Athletic / Confident / Even-tempered / Protective / Resilient / Independent / Friendly / Loyal
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Athletic / Confident / Even-tempered / Protective / Resilient / Independent / Friendly / Loyal
Key facts
Requires a lot of grooming
Makes a great guard dog
Enjoys training
Makes a great guard dog
Enjoys training
Like & share this page