Bloodhound
Whether fulfilling the role of large game dog, service canine or companion, Bloodhounds are always brimming with energy.
About the Bloodhound
Bloodhounds are imposing dogs of great nobility, reinforced by their solemn appearance. Despite this, Bloodhounds are extremely affectionate dogs with a gentle nature.
Their exceptional nose is legendary, so it’s no surprise that Bloodhounds are often used to search for missing persons in North America.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Belgium
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Gentle / Even-tempered / Loving / Sociable / Calm / Determined / Reserved / Sensitive / Quiet
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
