Blue Picardy Spaniel
The Blue is the youngest of the two Picardy breeds, not being recognised separately by the breed club until 1937.
About the Blue Picardy Spaniel
This small but beautiful French spaniel is renowned for its hardiness – which allows it to withstand extreme climates – its fine nose and firm point, and its innate compliance.
Blue Picardy Spaniels are good with people, which makes them easy to train relatively quickly.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Loving / Friendly / Gentle / Intelligent / Loyal / Obedient / Quiet / Even-tempered / Sociable
Key facts
Enjoys training
Makes a great family dog
Requires outdoor space
