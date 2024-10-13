French Pointing Dog - Gascogne type
Recognised as a born hunter by users and enthusiasts alike, who even claim that it does not need training.
About the French Pointing Dog - Gascogne type
These noble-looking pointers are powerful, but in no way heavy, robust and strong limbed. The females are finer. The skin is supple and fairly loose. The French Pointing Dog comes in two different types: the large Gascogne type and the small Pyrenean type.
They originally came from south-west France and the central Pyreneans respectively, where they remained pure types. In recent decades they have become the most popular of the French pointers and the original brown is said to be the ancestor of most European pointers.
Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12–15 years
Loving / Intelligent / Quiet / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires moderate grooming
Needs little training
Patient with children and other animals
