Brittany Spaniels are on the whole compact and well set, yet elegant. These are attentive dogs with a lively look and an intelligent expression.

Brittany Spaniels have all the qualities of the pointer family: remarkable tracking, gait, nose, range, spontaneity, pointing duration and retrieving, as well as a natural aptitude for training.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)