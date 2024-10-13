Broholmer
About the Broholmer
Nowadays, most Broholmers are companion and guard dogs. Their physique and behaviour are essential breed characteristics. Calm, well-balanced and friendly, but always alert, Broholmers must be self-assured dogs.
When the dog is attentive or excited, the head is carried higher and the tail is raised above horizontal. As a type this breed has been known since the Middle Ages, when it was used for hunting (stag hunting). Later on it was used mainly as a guard dog for large farms and manors. Broholmers are still scarce and, uniquely, the breed club monitors all adults and every puppy born in Denmark.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 7-12 years
Calm / Even-tempered / Friendly / Confident
Key facts
Makes a great watchdog
Requires outdoor space
A healthy start to life
Puppyhood is a time of massive physical and behavioural change, and a steep learning curve for new owners. Find out how you can provide your puppy with the best start to life so they develop into strong, healthy dogs.
Lifetime of health
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your dog at every stage of life.
