Bullmastiff
Bullmastiffs are smaller than Mastiffs but much more imposing than Bulldogs.
About the Bullmastiff
Bullmastiffs are powerfully built dogs, giving an impression of great strength without heaviness. These high-spirited, ever-alert, loyal dogs have a reputation for being tough, active and reliable protectors.
Despite their huge size, they are actually very friendly dogs who make excellent family companions.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Intelligent / Alert / Loyal / Protective / Resilient / Lively / Enthusiastic
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs an owner with some experience
Makes a great family dog
