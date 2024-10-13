Cesky Terrier
About the Cesky Terrier
František Horák from near Prague established the breed characteristics in 1949 and Cesky Terriers were first shown under their name ten years later. The F.C.I. recognized the breed in 1963.
Originally used to hunt foxes and badgers, nowadays Cesky Terriers are mainly used as companions. Muscular and well built but not at all antagonistic, these especially calm, pleasant and cheerful dogs are somewhat reserved toward strangers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Lively / Loving / Friendly / Confident / Gentle / Resilient / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Sociable
Key facts
Enjoys training
Needs a lot of human interaction
