French White and Black Hound
There are around 2,000 dogs of this breed in France, and between 300 - 400 puppies are born every year.
About the French White and Black Hound
Dogs of this breed are highly valued in many roebuck packs, due to their industriousness and reliability. Distinguished and well proportioned, they have a fine nose and a good voice.
These are friendly canines that form close relationships with humans and are able to live peacefully in kennels. Their alert nature has earned them a reputation as excellent watchdogs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Friendly / Gentle / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
Makes a great watchdog
