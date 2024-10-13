The French Tricolour Hound is a happy blend of Great Anglo-French Tricolour Hound, Poitevin and Billy. The aim was to produce a hound with less English blood to hunt deer and wild boar in packs.

These are large pack hounds with an elegant, muscular appearance. The French Tricolour Hound make strong athletes that perform to a very high level.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)