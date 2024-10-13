Cirneco Dell'Etna
This Italian breed is very well suited to working in difficult terrain, especially on the trail of wild boars. Very temperamental, yet gentle and affectionate.
About the Cirneco Dell'Etna
These primitive-type dogs of elegant, slender lines and medium size are robust and resistant and not at all cumbersome. The square body, lightly built, is covered in fine hair.
This is a rare breed, which is mainly found in its native region. The standard was recognised by the F.C.I. in 1989.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Italy
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-15 years
Determined / Loving / Gentle / Loyal
Key facts
Enjoys training
Requires minimal grooming
Needs a lot of exercise
