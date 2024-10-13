Clumber Spaniel
About the Clumber Spaniel
Clumber Spaniels are stoical, big-hearted, highly intelligent dogs with a determination that enhances their natural abilities. Silent workers that take advantage of their excellent sense, they are also steady and assured companions, exuding kindness and dignity.
These well balanced, heavy-boned dogs wear a pensive expression. They are active animals embodying great strength. Due to their long body and short legs, Clumber Spaniels have a rolling gait, moving forward in a straight line at front and back without effort.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Lively / Intelligent / Determined / Quiet / Even-tempered / Loyal / Loving
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great family dog
