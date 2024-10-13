Czechoslovakian Wolfdog
The Czechoslovakian Wolfdog looks and moves like a wolf, with superior eyesight, hearing and smell.
About the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog
Czechoslovakian Wolfdogs are temperamental, fast to react and full of stamina. All told, these intrepid and very versatile dogs are exceptionally loyal companions.
These affectionate dogs form incredibly strong bonds with their owners, however, they can be reserved around strangers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Czech Republic
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 12-16 years
Lively / Resilient / Calm / Confident / Loyal
Key facts
Needs an experienced owner
Needs a lot of training
Needs a lot of space
