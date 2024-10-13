The German Hound is a light, high stationed, elegant, yet strongly made hunting dog with a noble, comparatively fine head, good leathers and a well carried, but in respect of the noble general appearance, remarkably thick tail.

Their loving and even temper means these dogs make great family pets, although they do require an owner with some experience caring for hounds.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)