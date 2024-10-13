German Spaniel

German Spaniels continue to this day to be bred by and for hunters as a flushing dog and versatile hunting dog.
About the German Spaniel

German Spaniels are lively and very enthusiastic hunters. Friendly and self-assured in their natural environment, biddable and highly adaptable, they are never timid or aggressive, keeping close to the trail over long distances, especially when trained and handled appropriately.

Due to their versatility, they can be employed to track wounded or lost game, retrieve and flush in brushwood, heavy woodland and water. German Spaniels are medium-sized, long-haired flushing dogs with very well-developed muscles, solid bones and a noble head.

Breed specifics

Country: Germany
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Assertive / Friendly / Intelligent / Loyal / Quiet / Lively

Key facts

Requires moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
Needs a lot of exercise
