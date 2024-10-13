Dogue de Bordeaux
The Dogue de Bordeaux is the oldest of all French dog breeds, believed to originate as far back as the 14th century.
About the Dogue de Bordeaux
The Dogue de Bordeaux is vigilant and courageous, making them a gifted guarding dog.
With their owners, these dogs make excellent companions, growing very attached to their family. They are affectionate with children and tolerant with other dogs.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Protective / Alert / Loyal / Loving / Calm / Even-tempered
Key facts
Needs an experienced owner
Requires outdoor space
Needs little training
