The Dogue de Bordeaux is the oldest of all French dog breeds, believed to originate as far back as the 14th century.
The Dogue de Bordeaux is vigilant and courageous, making them a gifted guarding dog.

With their owners, these dogs make excellent companions, growing very attached to their family. They are affectionate with children and tolerant with other dogs.

Country: France
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 8-10 years
Protective / Alert / Loyal / Loving / Calm / Even-tempered

Needs an experienced owner
Requires outdoor space
Needs little training

