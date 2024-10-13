English Toy Terrier Black & Tan
About the English Toy Terrier Black & Tan
As the name suggests, these dogs combine the qualities of a terrier and a toy, although the toy characteristics soon gained the upper hand in the breeding programme. These dogs were once used to kill rats by the dozen, so they are alert and never overly nervous.
These charming little dogs are fun-loving and suited to any home environment. Their terrier influences make them an inquisitive and energetic breed, but they are happy to spend the day at home with their human family.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years
Even-tempered / Alert / Confident
Key facts
Needs little training
Garden not essential
