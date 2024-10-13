Entlebuch Cattle Dog

Traditionally utilised to drive and guard livestock, and watch over the farmstead, nowadays Entlebuch Cattle Dogs are recognised as versatile working and family dogs. These compact dogs have the same tricolour coat as other Swiss mountain and cattle dogs.

A very agile and active breed, this dog has won over admirers with their open, alert and gentle expression.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)