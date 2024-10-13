Estrela Mountain Dog
Estrela Mountain Dogs are dynamic and imposing. Their expression is alert, calm and intelligent.
About the Estrela Mountain Dog
Estrela Mountain Dogs are mastiff-type molossoid dogs. Well balanced, compact and hardy, they earn respect from strangers through their firm, reserved behaviour.
They are remarkably obedient to their owner and a loyal, inseparable companion. They work relentlessly to protect the flock from wolves and rustlers.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Portugal
Size category: Very large
Avg life expectancy: 10-12 years
Alert / Friendly / Independent / Intelligent / Loyal / Sociable
Key facts
Makes a great guard dog
Needs a lot of space
Requires moderate grooming
