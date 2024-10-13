Grand Basset Griffon Vandeen

Fast, well voiced and enthusiastic on the hunt, Grand Basset Griffon Vendeens are brave dogs that love bramble and scrub. While they can be a little wilful, they will always remain well behaved.

Their master needs to take command. Tenacious, brave and a little headstrong, they do need to be trained to follow commands from a very early age. They will not bear a grudge when reprimanded during training.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)