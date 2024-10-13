Grand Basset Griffon Vandeen
Dogs of this breed are famous for having been perfect assistant for hunters over a medium-sized area, because they are the fastest of all the bassets.
About the Grand Basset Griffon Vandeen
Fast, well voiced and enthusiastic on the hunt, Grand Basset Griffon Vendeens are brave dogs that love bramble and scrub. While they can be a little wilful, they will always remain well behaved.
Their master needs to take command. Tenacious, brave and a little headstrong, they do need to be trained to follow commands from a very early age. They will not bear a grudge when reprimanded during training.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: France
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Lively / Loving / Alert / Confident / Enthusiastic / Independent
Key facts
Requires outdoor space
Requires moderate grooming
Patient with children and other animals
