Great Swiss Mountain Dog

These robust dogs are solidly built and muscular, but in spite of their impressive stature, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are active animals with remarkable staying power.

Self-assured, even-tempered, alert, vigilant and fearless in everyday situations, Great Swiss Mountain Dogs are good-natured and very affectionate around people they know. They are also very confident around strangers.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)