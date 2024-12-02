Greyhound

Only the cheetah tops the Greyhound for speed. One racing Greyhound was clocked at over 45mph.
About the Greyhound

Renowned for their athleticism and acute sight, the Greyhound has been a favourite in Britain since the Middle Ages. A law passed at this time stated that only royalty and nobility could hunt with the prestigious dogs.

Intelligent, affectionate and calm, these low maintenance dogs are happy to spend their day relaxing with their human families. They are best suited to owners who understand the unique needs of Greyhounds.

Breed specifics

Country: United Kingdom
Size category: Large
Avg life expectancy: 10-13 years
Intelligent / Gentle / Loving / Even-tempered

Key facts

Needs moderate training
Requires outdoor space
Makes a great family dog
