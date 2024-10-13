Dog breed sizes: finding the right fit

When it comes to identifying your ideal dog, choosing the right breed size is a fundamental factor.

Whether you're considering an extra-small Pomeranian, a large Afghan Hound, or an extra-large Great Dane, size matters when it comes to dogs. From their general health and life expectancy to energy levels and temperament, sizing up the right breed is crucial as you choose your future canine companion.

Welcoming a dog into your life brings immeasurable joy, but it also entails significant responsibilities. Each dog breed is unique, yet common care practices—including regular exercise, the right nutrition and mental stimulation—will help ensure their well-being.

Remember, choosing your dog is a two-way street, where their needs have to match yours and vice versa.

Sizing up your future companion

Dogs are commonly classified into size categories based on their height and weight. Here, we give an overview of the different dog breed sizes, as well as some of the characteristics, including all-important health considerations, that will help you identify your ideal dog.

 

What is considered a ‘large dog’?

What makes your dog a ‘large dog’? Well, their size for starters. There are some general rules for the breed category.

Weight

On average, large dogs weigh between 25 kg and 44 kg (55-97 lbs) and giant dog breeds weigh 45 kg or more (99 lbs or more)

Spotlight on a large dog breeds


Labrador Retrievers

Known for their friendly demeanour, are outgoing and sociable dogs that are equally at home in active households or as assistance dogs.

Dalmatian

Energetic, loyal, active dogs with stunning markings, always ready for adventure alongside their owners.

German Shepherd

Courageous, agile working dogs with an intelligent expression known for their obedience, strength and agility.

Golden Retriever

Exuberant and vivacious with a gentle temperament, they tend to be a truly open breed, eager to receive and reciprocate your affection. 

Greyhound

Graceful, tall (though not heavy) with a quiet disposition, they can be low-maintenance dogs once their exercise needs are met, relaxing with their owners when they’re not sprinting at speeds of up to 45 mph.

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Agile and lively, yet reserved and even-tempered, Ridgebacks can make great family dogs once trained.

 Find out more about all the issues related to choosing, owning and caring for large dog breeds in our deep dive. Explore the large dog breed library, here:

 

Not too big, not too small: medium dog breeds

Medium dog breeds strike a perfect balance between being sturdy enough for play and gentle enough for interaction. They enjoy regular walks, playtime, and other activities, and can make excellent family pets following proper training and socialisation. As with any other size dog, your lifestyle and the size of your home should definitely come into play when selecting a potential new canine family member.

Weight

On average, medium-sized dogs weigh between 11 to 25 kg (24 to 55 lbs)

Spotlight on a medium dog breeds


English Cocker Spaniels

With a gentle and affectionate demeanour, they tend to get along with the whole family if adequately socialised and trained, which they should pick up quickly as they’re also highly intelligent dogs.

Border Collie

Known for their exceptional herding abilities and eagerness to work, these highly intelligent dogs thrive on mental and physical stimulation, making them great companions for active owners.

Brittany Spaniel

Lively and agile dogs with a gentle and friendly disposition. Brittany Spaniels enjoy outdoor activities and would happily join you for any adventures.

Poodle

They're elegant and intelligent dogs that come in many sizes from small to large, and are highly trainable, also known for their friendly and sophisticated nature. Poodles can become a loving part of any family.

Welsh Corgi

Medium-sized dogs with an enthusiastic nature. Corgi’s devoted to their owner and always eager to participate in activities with their families.

Find out more about all the issues related to choosing, owning and caring for medium-sized dog breeds in our deep dive. Discover our medium dog breed library, here:

 

Small dog breeds, big personalities

Small dog breeds can often bring big benefits when it comes to companionship. Known for their cuddly and often lap-loving nature, small dogs are well-suited for urban living and can thrive in apartments or homes with limited outdoor space. Some smaller dogs, while petite, more than make up for their size with exuberant, bigger-dog temperaments.

Weight

On average, extra small breeds weigh less than 4 kg (8 lbs) and small breeds weigh between 4 kg and 10 kg (11 to 22 lbs)

Spotlight on a small dog breeds


Long-coat Chihuahuas

One of the smallest dog breeds, known for their extra-small size and big personalities. They are often loyal and make great companions for individuals or families once trained. They may not, however, be suitable for homes with toddlers who could inadvertently crush or hurt this mini breed.

Border Terrier

Small yet full of character, Border Terriers are affectionate and energetic dogs. They're fearless and make excellent watchdogs, always alert to their surroundings.

Pomeranian

Lively and alert small dogs with big personalities. Pomeranians are confident and intelligent, making them quick learners and delightful entertainers.

West Highland White Terrier

Confident and spirited, West Highland White Terriers, or Westies, are affectionate and independent dogs. They love exploring their surroundings.

Find out more about all the issues related to choosing, owning and caring for small dog breeds in our deep dive. Begin your adventure in small dog breed exploration, here:

 

Size is just one factor

From a small French Bulldog to a large Old English Sheepdog, each dog is an individual, so be open to finding the right fit beyond breed. Explore adoption options at local shelters or rescue organisations, keeping your eyes—and mind—open to a dog that needs a good home but might be a size or breed you hadn’t considered, or known about. Many mixed-breed dogs can make wonderful companions as well.

Proper research, thoughtful consideration, and patience will help you find the perfect dog for your family, whatever the breed or size.

For more information on specific dog breed sizes, take a look at our dog breed size chart and dog breed weight chart

 

