Halden Hound

Halden Hounds are members of a loyal and gentle breed. These qualities, together with their suitability to training and friendly temperament, make them very good companion dogs that are easy to live with.

It is believed that imported foxhounds, beagles and other hounds were crossed with local dogs to produce Halden Hounds, which take their name from a town in south-east Norway close to the Swedish border. Most of the breed population is still found in the region.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)