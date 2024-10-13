Hanoverian Scent Hound
About the Hanoverian Scent Hound
Just by looking at them, you know that Hanoverian Scent Hounds have a big appetite for work. These are well proportioned, powerful dogs. The broad, deep chest is able to accommodate the big lungs needed to take part in long, tiring pursuits.
Hanoverian Scent Hounds have a lightly wrinkled forehead and lively dark eyes, producing an oh so typical serious gaze. The coat is predominantly red, ranging from light fawn to dark brindle, even sometimes appearing almost black.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Medium
Avg life expectancy: 10-14 years
Calm / Loyal / Quiet / Sensitive / Even-tempered
Key facts
Requires minimal grooming
Needs moderate exercise
