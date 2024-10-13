Harriers have character in spades and their confident nature means they are prized as very keen hunters, able to take any species, from hare to fox, thanks to their speed and fine nose. They have been known to hunt large game, like wild boar and roebucks on hilly terrain.

Friendly and sociable, these dogs are bred to hunt with other dogs and so will easily settle into homes with other animals.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)