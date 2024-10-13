Hovawarts are dynamic, long-haired working dogs of medium size and slightly rectangular build. These well-balanced, good-natured animals have great protective and defensive instincts and a very good sense of smell.

Self-assured and even-tempered, they are wonderful companion dogs that develop a strong bond with their host family. They are also skilled tracking and rescue dogs, proving their impressive versatility.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)